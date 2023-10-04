Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 33,715 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $953.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $813,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 306.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 160,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 220,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

