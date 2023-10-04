Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.