Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Avinger has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.35) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 208.86% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

