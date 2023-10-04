AvocadoCoin Price Tops $889.99 on Top Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $889.99 or 0.03221780 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.