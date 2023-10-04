Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.13 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $42.55 million and $3.46 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00007743 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,930,568 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a DAO that aims to enable Bitcoin to be used as collateral in the DeFi space. It was founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora and a team of developers. BADGER facilitates this by allowing tokenized Bitcoin (e.g., WBTC or renBTC) to be used as collateral in Ethereum-based DeFi applications, enabling users to access loans and employ various DeFi strategies.The BADGER token is the native token of Badger DAO, operating as an ERC-20 token. It has a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. However, it follows an inflationary model with gradual coin releases. $BADGER serves several functions, including governance participation, cash flow distribution from protocol fees, and use as collateral in DeFi.Overall, Badger DAO bridges the worlds of Bitcoin and DeFi, providing opportunities for users to leverage Bitcoin within the DeFi ecosystem while actively participating in the DAO’s governance decisions and receiving cash flows from protocol activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.