Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down to $11.67

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

