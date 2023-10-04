Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. 69,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,785. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

