Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

