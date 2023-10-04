Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 20,122 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 151.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

