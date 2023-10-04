Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 623 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CME opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.