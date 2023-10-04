Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.