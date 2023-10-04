Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 876,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,999. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

