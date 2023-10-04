Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Financial Contrast

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JG Boswell and Benson Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JG Boswell N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill $381.23 million 0.18 -$127.90 million ($0.77) -0.42

JG Boswell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JG Boswell 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JG Boswell and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $3.94, suggesting a potential upside of 1,109.68%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than JG Boswell.

Profitability

This table compares JG Boswell and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JG Boswell N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill -30.37% -48.63% -19.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.6% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benson Hill beats JG Boswell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JG Boswell

(Get Free Report)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Benson Hill

(Get Free Report)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.