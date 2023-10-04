Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $782.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

