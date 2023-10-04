Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 191,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,520 shares of company stock worth $2,763,744. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

