BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BEST by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter.

BEST Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BEST stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. BEST has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.01.

BEST Company Profile

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 14.43% and a negative return on equity of 202.88%.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

