Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 58,500 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

