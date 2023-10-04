Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $195.83 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $227.50 or 0.00829721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,419.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00138015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,522,438 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

