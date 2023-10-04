BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,475. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.