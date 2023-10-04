BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 104,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,900. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

