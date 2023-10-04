BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 104,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,900. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
