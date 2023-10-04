BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 133,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 88,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $1,310,048.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,424,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,432,239.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,480,622 shares of company stock valued at $22,112,685.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.