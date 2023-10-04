BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

ECAT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,461,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,004,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,071,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,480,622 shares of company stock worth $22,112,685.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

