BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 86,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

