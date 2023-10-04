BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 13.96. The company had a trading volume of 127,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.91. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 13.93 and a one year high of 17.05.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

