BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BLK opened at $625.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $688.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

