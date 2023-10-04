BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BLW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 57,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,623. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

