BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
BLW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 57,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,623. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
