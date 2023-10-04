BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA remained flat at $8.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

