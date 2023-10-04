BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 34,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,008. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

