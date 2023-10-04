BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 34,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,008. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.