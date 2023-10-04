BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,545. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

