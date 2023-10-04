BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

