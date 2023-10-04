Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 212,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,668. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

