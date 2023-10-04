BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,136. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 3,500 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $112,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

