Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.66. 669,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,377. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.