Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $14.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OWL opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 316.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

