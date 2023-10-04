Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.06. The company had a trading volume of 306,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.