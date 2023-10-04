Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,392 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000. AutoZone makes up about 2.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

AZO traded up $11.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,483.53. 35,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,259. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,165.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,509.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,518.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

