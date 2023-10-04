Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE BLK traded up $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $632.39. The stock had a trading volume of 204,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

