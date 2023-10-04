Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 338,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.