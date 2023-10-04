Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,627 shares of company stock worth $24,209,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.31. 1,146,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.01, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

