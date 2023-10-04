Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $151.26. 212,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.