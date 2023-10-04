Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $897.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,245. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $705.71 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $933.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $920.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

