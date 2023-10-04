Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $182.64. The stock had a trading volume of 636,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,694. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.22 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

