Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $514,146,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 1,203,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.37 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

