Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 786,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,131. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.