Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $42.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

