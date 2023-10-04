Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 174,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,647,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,535 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $26,555,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,952,505 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

