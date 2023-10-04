Brave Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,406. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

