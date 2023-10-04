Brave Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.77. 354,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.73 and a 200 day moving average of $330.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.32.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

