Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,220,757. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

