BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,865 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of BCTXW stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

briacell therapeutics corp immunotherapy approaches to cancer management briacell is a los angeles headquartered biotechnology company focused on immunotherapy treatments for cancer management. to date, the company has been successful in developing its patented “briavax” vaccine and implementing two compelling fda phase-i studies with late-stage breast cancer patients, demonstrating unique and unprecedented results.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCTXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.